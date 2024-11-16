Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
He did well to claim a couple of corners under pressure. Had a couple of nervy moments, which thankfully didn't lead to anything. Perhaps unfortunate that his late parry was buried by Cornelius. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton 6
Got forward in the first 45 to help provide some extra support and provided a couple of crosses. Had to remain switched on from counters and defending the back post. Off on 76 as he continues to manage his minutes. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 6
Played the ball out from the back intelligently and with purpose. But results and team performances like this will only mean calls for him to return to midfield will grow louder. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
Defended his box well at times with some big headers (7) - more than anyone else on the pitch. Attempted the most passes out of anyone in a Chesterfield shirt but not all were a success. Completed a lot of sprints back towards his own goal with Harrogate playing balls in behind. Photo: Tina Jenner
