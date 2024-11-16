Chesterfield lost 2-1 at Harrogate Town on Saturday.Chesterfield lost 2-1 at Harrogate Town on Saturday.
Chesterfield lost 2-1 at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

'Big headers' - Chesterfield player ratings from late defeat to Harrogate Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Nov 2024, 20:45 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 22:43 GMT
Chesterfield fell to a second successive league defeat with a stoppage time 2-1 loss at Harrogate Town.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He did well to claim a couple of corners under pressure. Had a couple of nervy moments, which thankfully didn't lead to anything. Perhaps unfortunate that his late parry was buried by Cornelius.

1. Ryan Boot 6

He did well to claim a couple of corners under pressure. Had a couple of nervy moments, which thankfully didn't lead to anything. Perhaps unfortunate that his late parry was buried by Cornelius. Photo: Tina Jenner

Got forward in the first 45 to help provide some extra support and provided a couple of crosses. Had to remain switched on from counters and defending the back post. Off on 76 as he continues to manage his minutes.

2. Devan Tanton 6

Got forward in the first 45 to help provide some extra support and provided a couple of crosses. Had to remain switched on from counters and defending the back post. Off on 76 as he continues to manage his minutes. Photo: Tina Jenner

Played the ball out from the back intelligently and with purpose. But results and team performances like this will only mean calls for him to return to midfield will grow louder.

3. Tom Naylor 6

Played the ball out from the back intelligently and with purpose. But results and team performances like this will only mean calls for him to return to midfield will grow louder. Photo: Tina Jenner

Defended his box well at times with some big headers (7) - more than anyone else on the pitch. Attempted the most passes out of anyone in a Chesterfield shirt but not all were a success. Completed a lot of sprints back towards his own goal with Harrogate playing balls in behind.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

Defended his box well at times with some big headers (7) - more than anyone else on the pitch. Attempted the most passes out of anyone in a Chesterfield shirt but not all were a success. Completed a lot of sprints back towards his own goal with Harrogate playing balls in behind. Photo: Tina Jenner

