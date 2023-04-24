News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield are in the play-offs for a third successive season.

'Big game player' - Is this Chesterfield's best line-up for National League play-offs?

Whether Chesterfield finish third or fourth they are going to be involved in the National League play-offs again.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

The Spireites have been unsuccessful in the play-offs in the last two seasons, reaching the elimination round and then the semi-finals, so they will be hoping to go one better this time.

Finishing third would secure their passage straight through to the semi-finals and a one-legged home tie, while fourth place would mean they go into the elimination round.

There is still one game of the regular season remaining for Town, but let’s take a look at what their possible line-up could be for the play-off clashes...

Fitzsimons has held the number one spot consistently since the middle of February and has recorded a healthy number of clean sheets and improved with the ball at his feet. There's nothing to suggest he would lose his place now.

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK

Fitzsimons has held the number one spot consistently since the middle of February and has recorded a healthy number of clean sheets and improved with the ball at his feet. There's nothing to suggest he would lose his place now.

The right-back has racked up incredible numbers with eight goals and 14 assists. His performances have probably dipped in the second-half of the season, and question marks still remain over his defensive capabilities, but he has still had a good season. Ryheem Sheckleford has a hamstring injury but is a big doubt for the play-offs so it looks like King will continue for the remainder of the campaign.

2. Jeff King - RB

The right-back has racked up incredible numbers with eight goals and 14 assists. His performances have probably dipped in the second-half of the season, and question marks still remain over his defensive capabilities, but he has still had a good season. Ryheem Sheckleford has a hamstring injury but is a big doubt for the play-offs so it looks like King will continue for the remainder of the campaign.

Palmer has provided some promotion know-how to the defence and is a great asset in both boxes. Tyrone Williams has not done much wrong when he has played, and will be pushing him hard, but Palmer has the shirt at the moment.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

Palmer has provided some promotion know-how to the defence and is a great asset in both boxes. Tyrone Williams has not done much wrong when he has played, and will be pushing him hard, but Palmer has the shirt at the moment.

The skipper has played every minute of every league game this season. He has his doubters, but apart from a wobble around January, he has been fairly consistent.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The skipper has played every minute of every league game this season. He has his doubters, but apart from a wobble around January, he has been fairly consistent.

