Whether Chesterfield finish third or fourth they are going to be involved in the National League play-offs again.
The Spireites have been unsuccessful in the play-offs in the last two seasons, reaching the elimination round and then the semi-finals, so they will be hoping to go one better this time.
Finishing third would secure their passage straight through to the semi-finals and a one-legged home tie, while fourth place would mean they go into the elimination round.
There is still one game of the regular season remaining for Town, but let’s take a look at what their possible line-up could be for the play-off clashes...
1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK
Fitzsimons has held the number one spot consistently since the middle of February and has recorded a healthy number of clean sheets and improved with the ball at his feet. There's nothing to suggest he would lose his place now. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King - RB
The right-back has racked up incredible numbers with eight goals and 14 assists. His performances have probably dipped in the second-half of the season, and question marks still remain over his defensive capabilities, but he has still had a good season. Ryheem Sheckleford has a hamstring injury but is a big doubt for the play-offs so it looks like King will continue for the remainder of the campaign. Photo: Every Second Media
3. Ash Palmer - CB
Palmer has provided some promotion know-how to the defence and is a great asset in both boxes. Tyrone Williams has not done much wrong when he has played, and will be pushing him hard, but Palmer has the shirt at the moment. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
The skipper has played every minute of every league game this season. He has his doubters, but apart from a wobble around January, he has been fairly consistent. Photo: Tina Jenner