2 . Jeff King - RB

The right-back has racked up incredible numbers with eight goals and 14 assists. His performances have probably dipped in the second-half of the season, and question marks still remain over his defensive capabilities, but he has still had a good season. Ryheem Sheckleford has a hamstring injury but is a big doubt for the play-offs so it looks like King will continue for the remainder of the campaign. Photo: Every Second Media