Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 7
Made two good saves in this one, first reacting smartly to keep out Ifill at the back post early on and then an even better one from Cheek from a couple of yards out in the second-half. Photo: Leila Coker
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Didn't see much of him at either end of the pitch, which isn't always a bad thing as a defender. Made one big block to deny Pinnock in the second-half. Off for Tanton with 15 to go. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chey Dunkley 6
Bit of an up and down afternoon in his own box. Perhaps unlucky to see his headed clearance deflect into the path of Cheek for the first goal and then he nodded into his own net when under pressure from a corner for Bromley's equaliser. But made a match-high 16 clearances. Photo: Leila Coker
4. Kyle McFadzean 6
Bit similar to his centre-back partner. Dealt with a lot of things that came into Chesterfield's box - making 15 clearances - but was a bit iffy on the ball. Photo: Tina Jenner