Liam Mandeville celebrates his goal against Bromley. Picture: Chesterfield FC

'Big contribution' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw at Bromley

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Sep 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 17:56 BST
Chesterfield drew 2-2 at Bromley on Saturday, with Armando Dobra and Liam Mandeville scoring the goals.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Made two good saves in this one, first reacting smartly to keep out Ifill at the back post early on and then an even better one from Cheek from a couple of yards out in the second-half.

1. Zach Hemming 7

Made two good saves in this one, first reacting smartly to keep out Ifill at the back post early on and then an even better one from Cheek from a couple of yards out in the second-half. Photo: Leila Coker

Didn't see much of him at either end of the pitch, which isn't always a bad thing as a defender. Made one big block to deny Pinnock in the second-half. Off for Tanton with 15 to go.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6

Didn't see much of him at either end of the pitch, which isn't always a bad thing as a defender. Made one big block to deny Pinnock in the second-half. Off for Tanton with 15 to go. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bit of an up and down afternoon in his own box. Perhaps unlucky to see his headed clearance deflect into the path of Cheek for the first goal and then he nodded into his own net when under pressure from a corner for Bromley's equaliser. But made a match-high 16 clearances.

3. Chey Dunkley 6

Bit of an up and down afternoon in his own box. Perhaps unlucky to see his headed clearance deflect into the path of Cheek for the first goal and then he nodded into his own net when under pressure from a corner for Bromley's equaliser. But made a match-high 16 clearances. Photo: Leila Coker

Bit similar to his centre-back partner. Dealt with a lot of things that came into Chesterfield's box - making 15 clearances - but was a bit iffy on the ball.

4. Kyle McFadzean 6

Bit similar to his centre-back partner. Dealt with a lot of things that came into Chesterfield's box - making 15 clearances - but was a bit iffy on the ball. Photo: Tina Jenner

