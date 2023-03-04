Ryan Colclough struck three minutes into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory and a first win in 10 matches.

“Last minute of the game, you could not have written a better script,” Webb said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was beyond huge to get those three points today.

Danny Webb.

“At 1-1 with the last kick of the game you are thinking can this be our moment and thankfully it was.”

The winner came with seconds remaining as Colclough finished from close-range from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb continued: “We highlighted before the game that their goalie has made a few mistakes from corners but you can give the players all the information but they have to deliver it.

“It is very pleasing for the supporters after quite a few weeks of disappointment.

“We have got to keep chasing the teams higher than us but also make sure the teams behind us keep a safe distance.

“Hopefully this will kick-start our strong finish to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be nice to have that positivity on the coach journey home because the journeys back have been quiet recently for obvious reasons.”

The Spireites had to come from behind to seal the points after once again conceding an early goal.

Webb said: “It summed up our form really at the minute. There was a mistake along the way and then the deflection probably is a bit of bad luck. Could our positioning have been better? Probably.

“I thought we played ever so well at 1-1, we did not panic and we stuck to the game-plan and we got our just rewards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence Magure made his first start of the season and Webb explained that they thought his defensive ability could suit the team at left-back.

He said: “I think the only person who has not had a chance this season is Laurence Maguire. The gaffer highlighted in there (the dressing room) that nobody deserves the pats on the back more than Laurence because he has been ever so professional and patient. He played technically out of position but he did ever so well. We just wanted that stay at home left-back today to give us that bit of security and I thought he was excellent.”

Meanwhile, in terms of injuries, Amando Dobra (hamstring) missed out again but has a ‘chance’ to be involved against Southend United on Tuesday night.

Akwasi Asante has had an injection in his groin and is set to be out for a ‘few’ weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad