Belper Town's unbeaten run ends but they remain top of the table

Belper Town boss Lee Attenborough.

Belper Town saw their unbeaten league record come to an end on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were beaten 1-0 at home to Carlton Town to signify their first loss at the tenth attempt, though they’ll still go into the weekend’s games a point clear at the top of the NPL Division One Midlands table.

Niall Davie struck the only goal for Carlton midway through the first-half, and Belper boss Lee Attenborough was disappointed to have seen the run come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club’s media: “The second-half was slightly better and we gave it a good go but overall we weren’t good enough and I was disappointed with the first-half.

"We’re clearly never going to go the season unbeaten but obviously it’s the manner in which you lose a game.

"In the first-half we got out-run, out-fought and out-worked. Carlton are a good side and as I said before the game, I think they’ll be the ones to beat amongst a couple of other clubs.

"They’re a good outfit and make good devisions at the right times and don’t give you much, whereas I felt we gave them far too much at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’re going to win games against the better sides in the league then the mistakes we made tonight are the things you can’t do.”

Four of Belper’s next five league games will be away from home, beginning with trips to Coleshill Town on Saturday and then Anstey Nomads next Tuesday night.

Attenborough added: “If someone had said to us at the start that you’d lose your first game of the season in October, ten games in, you’d be really pleased with that.

"We just felt tonight was a good chance because with a lot of what you might class as the top end clubs playing each other there was a good chance to put a marker down and we haven’t done it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it’s now about the reaction being important and we’re good away from home, had a good record over the last two or three seasons, but when we’re at home we’ve got to take the game to teams and we had a big crowd here of around 680 too.

"Away from home we can set up a bit more solid and not open us much, and maybe give away a little bit less in our defensive part of the pitch.”