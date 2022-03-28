Belper Town striker on loan from Burton Albion suffers double leg fracture as match is abandoned

Jakub Niemczyk suffered a double leg fracture at Shepshed on Saturday. Photo: Mike Smith.

The Burton Albion loanee, 18, suffered a double leg fracture following an accidental coming together with a Dynamo defender as the Nailers man prepared to take a shot on goal.

With the seriousness of the injury immediately apparent, an ambulance was called but with Niemczyk not able to be moved safely until its arrival, the referee abandoned the match.

Niemczyk joined Belper earlier this season to help his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Belper manager Grant Black tweeted: “Absolutely devastated for Jakub and want to wish him and his family all the best in helping Jakub in his recovery. Knowing Jakub, this will only make him more determined to succeed and fulfil his potential.”