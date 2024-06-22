Belper Town strengthen squad with two signings
Striker Harry Draper (23), a key member of Biggleswade Town’s promotion season, arrives at the Raygar having scored eleven goals in twenty-one appearances. His goals helped Biggleswade finish as champions of the Southern League – Division One Central, and were named Southern League team of the year.
Central defender Jack Broadhead (29) also joins the Nailers from step three Worksop Town, and he was part of the Tigers line up who reached the NPL Premier League play off last season. He was in the Worksop side that won the NPL East League losing just once in the season.
Kevin Bastos will be moving on to pastures new, and after discussions with the club he has informed us that he has moved to Portugal in search of an opportunity there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.