Belper Town sign former Notts County and Lincoln City man plus experienced midfielder

Greg Tempest and Janni Lipka both have extensive experience at step three of the pyramid and above, with Tempest having begun his career turning out for Notts County and Lincoln City before dropping into non-league with clubs including Nuneaton, Matlock, Grantham and Basford.

Thirty-two-year-old Lipka, meanwhile, has appeared for clubs including Stocksbridge, Hallam, Sheffield and extensively for Hyde United, as well as taking a year out to travel the world.

For Tempest, 28, it’s a case of his experience being key to the Nailers’ ambitions.

Greg Tempest (right) in action during his days with Matlock Town.

He told Radio Belper Town: “At my age I like to bring my experience to wherever I go given where I’ve played and the things I’ve done so I think I’m the perfect fit to come in and join a team that’s already a winning team and kick on from there.

"Not much really needs to change so I’m happy to be here.

"I don’t recall playing against Belper too often but I’ve always known it’s a nice town and a nice club so that helped make me want to come here.

"I’m looking forward to being part of a team again. I dropped down a few levels with Gedling having taken a bit of time out of the game for personal reasons but I’m ready to go again, and speaking with [manager] Grant Black it feels like a perfect fit for what I want.”

Lipka, meanwhile, says the club’s reputation encouraged him to make the move south.

He said: “I know a couple of the players, including Danny South who I was with at Stocksbridge, and I also know it’s a well-run club and very ambitious.

"After the promotion last season I spoke to the manager and it was something I really wanted to be a part of.

"It’s an exciting project and hopefully we’ll be able to build on last season’s success.

"It’s a tough division with a lot of good sides in there but the players will be confident after last season and trying to make it difficult to play against us and aiming to impose ourselves on the opposition.”