Belper Town ladies celebrate on their way to a 4-0 win. Pic: Mike Smith.

Belper Town Ladies fielded some new faces and comprehensively beat Albrighton 4-0 to progress to the Second Qualifying Round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

A bumper crowd turned out at the Raygar Stadium and were joined by Belper Town Under 11s who provided the mascots for the day - Emmy, Lincoln, Olivia, Ella, Amelia, Matilda, Isla, Eden, Nia and Isla-Jean.

The Nailers started strongly and within seconds of the kick-off Sky Hughes was bundled over just outside the penalty area when through on goal however the referee took in to account the covering defenders and Albrighton remained with a full compliment of players. The free kick was charged down and cleared by the visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On eight minutes Freya Wilson's pass found India Amans but her shot was saved. When she regained possession her cross created chaos in the Albrighton penalty area but despite several attempts the game somehow remained goalless.

On 16 minutes Albrighton were forced in to a change when Sophie Jones was unable to continue and had to be replaced by Sarah Horton.

More great football by Belper in the 27th minute saw Jess Needham find Amans with a pinpoint pass, she crossed for Hughes who shot wide.

A couple of minutes before the break a corner from Amans found Hughes who forced another save out of Alisha Allen with a clever flick.

Belper got their deserved breakthrough in the first minute of injury time at the end of the first half. Once again the debutants combined with Wilson finding Hughes who rounded the goalkeeper before finishing nicely from a tight angle.

Early in the second half a cross from Albrighton's left caused confusion in the Belper penalty area and Chloe Ellis brought a good save out of Hannah Whysall before the ball was then cleared off the line.

In the 52nd minute Hughes found Wilson but she couldn't quite get her shot away, instead she rolled the ball back to Hughes whose left footed shot from 22 yards was gathered by Allen.

Four minutes later a Wilson cross from the left was only half cleared and Hughes shot just wide.

On the hour mark Rachel Hazle tried her luck from range but Whysall tipped it wide for a corner.

Belper went close again in the 64th minute when Sammy Bennett's pass found substitute Hollie Thompson, her cross found Wilson who took a touch but Allen was equal to the shot.

The Nailers doubled their lead a minute later when another cross from the left by Wilson reached Macie White and the England international rifled home an unstoppable shot.

Within seconds of the restart it was three when a clearance from the Albrighton defence ricocheted back in to the path of Hughes who produced a nice finish.

Hughes nearly had her hattrick on 71 minutes when she won the ball from the Albrighton defence but her shot was saved by Allen. Shortly after Wilson's pass found White and her shot stung the palms of Allen.

Any doubt that Belper would progress was removed four minutes from time when Thompson crossed and on her debut Abi Bancroft got in front of the defender to slot home the fourth goal.

It was nearly five in stoppage time when White's cross created a chance for Hughes but her shot was over the bar.