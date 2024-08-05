Belper Town were comfortable winners at Long Eaton United. Pic: Mike Smith.

Belper Town had another excellent work out against Long Eaton United and ran out comfortable winners.

This was the last pre -season friendly before the season starts in earnest with a trip to promoted side Heaton Stannington on Saturday.

The Nailers had previously earned an impressive home win over a Burton Albion side the previous Monday, and they can be well pleased with their display against the Blues also.

The Nailers line up had a surprise inclusion with Jacob Gratton in the starting eleven, but it remains to be seen if the former Whitby Town player signs for the Nailers.

No surprises in the Belper line up otherwise although Curtis Burrows and Ben Rhodes weren’t sufficiently recovered from injuries to be considered.

There were some familiar names in the Long Eaton team with Jayden Cotterill, Danny Gordon, Reece Bertram, and Aaron Cole all having worn the yellow shirt of Belper Town in the last few seasons.

The first thirty minutes or so was evenly contested with the only incident of note being Jamie Hanson’s withdrawal in the 24th minute with a head injury.

A clever piece of skill from Nat Crofts created an opening for Lewis Austin but he pulled his shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

A misplaced pass from Larell King on 34 minutes presented the visitors with their best opportunity but Liam Loughlan’s downwards header from James Taylor’s cross bounced over the cross bar.

However, the Nailers struck first on 41 minutes when Harry Draper nodded the ball in at the far post from a Crofts cross. Jack Broadhead blasted over the target when well placed in the 43rd minute, and the Nailers were good value for their half time lead.

The Nailers stepped up the pace after the break and should have extended their lead on 52 minutes after some good work from Draper left Crofts with time and space to score, but he virtually passed the ball to the ‘keeper.

The Nailers were awarded a spot kick on 56 minutes after a Gratton flick sent Paulo Aguas away on the left, and Blues ‘keeper Lewis King tripped the Nailers’ full back to concede a penalty kick. Mason Warren made no mistake from the spot to put Belper two up.

Brodie Litchfield latched on to an excellent through ball from Warren on 62 minutes, however he could only shoot wide of the target.

Belper went three up in the 64th minute with what must be the quickest goal scored by a substitute. Luke Rawson had only been on the field a few seconds when his glancing header from a Gratton cross beat the Blues ‘keeper at the far post.

The Nailers lost concentration in the 80th minute when Trialist C scored an excellent individual goal having run clean the through the Nailers rear guard.

Loughlan forced Dan Moore into a superb fingertip save on 82 minutes as the visitors had a better spell, however Lawson should have scored his second goal moments later but skied the ball over the goal.

The icing on the cake came in added time when Lawson tucked the ball in at the far post following a corner kick and sent supporters home feeling positive about the new season ahead.