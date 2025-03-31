Belper Town drop out of play-offs after yet another draw

Belper Town fell out of the play-offs for the first time this season after another draw. Pic: Mike Smith.

Belper Town drew for the seventh time in eight matches as they dropped out of the play-off places for the first time following a 0-0 draw at Bishop Aukland.

The Nailers have now drawn 7 games in 42 days, with the previous 7 draws having taken place over a period of more than 200 days!

A strong wind persisted all afternoon, reaching over 40mph and making control of possession exceptionally difficult, with one team struggling to get the ball over the halfway line and the other seeing most of their forward balls race away for a goal kick and a record for the number of throw-ins must surely have been set.

The first half offered nothing in the way of chances at either end and the only moment of note was a minor scuffle just before the half hour mark which resulted in a couple of yellow cards.

The game could have turned on 68 minutes when the Two Blues captain John Howard was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Having been booked in the first half for dissent, he was given his marching orders for a shirt pull.

However the one man advantage meant nothing in the grand scheme of things with creating chances so difficult.

In fact the only ones came within seconds of each other in the 76th minute.

Firstly a great ball from Louis Keenan found substitute Jaanai Gordon who produced a nice touch over his defender before seeing his effort blocked.

Bishop Auckland hit Belper on the counter attack and Joe Bartliff found himself through on goal, but with a fantastic chance to put the home side ahead he blasted over and in truth the only excitement of the entire afternoon was squeezed into sixty seconds.

The Nailers slip to 6th in the NPL East, with North Ferriby one place below holding a game in hand and the home game with Stocksbridge next weekend couldn't be bigger.

A disappointing afternoon but there was nothing either side could do to create more entertainment for the fans.