Belper Town boss hails Andre Johnson signing

Andre Johnson in action for Alfreton Town.

The former Alfreton Town, Boston United and Bradford Park Avenue player has signed for the Nailers from Derbyshire neighbours, Matlock Town.

Of his new signing, Black said: “Andre is a great signing for us. He is a player I have known of and watched lots of times performing at Conference North and Northern Premier League Premier Division level and we feel he will add more goals to our team.

“When I say he had options; that is an understatement.

“There were some very attractive offers financially for him but we met Andre at the club last week to chat with him and his family, and he was impressed with what we had to say on a football side.

“He was just as impressed with the club and with our future plans and he feels this will be a great move for him.

“And I'm sure the fans will enjoy celebrating his goals”.

Leaving club is Derry Robson, who is unable to commit to the additional travelling in the new NPL Midlands Division.

On Robson’s departure Black said, “I’m gutted to see Derry depart the Raygar Stadium.

"He has been brilliant for the club and he goes with our best wishes.”

The club is continuing to talk with Steve MacDonnell, Luke Hinsley and Tom Wilson with hopes that they will all remain at the club for next season.