Belper Town boss Grant Black targets strong start to BetVictor NPL South-East campaign

The new football season is still more than two weeks away but Belper Town boss Grant Black has already begun the process of breaking it down into small sections.

Black’s Nailers start their 2019/20 BetVictor NPL South-East Division campaign with an away trip to Market Drayton Town on Saturday 17th August before Frickley Athletic visit on Tuesday.

And, with an FA Cup preliminary round to negotiate as well as Ilkeston Town (away) and Glossop North End (home) before the month is out, Belper begin with five fixtures in two weeks.

Black has targeted a strong start in both league and cup competitions.

“We’ll look at the first five fixtures and look to put things into little sections,” said Black.

“We’ll look between five to eight games at a time and accumulate the number of points we think we can get from them.

“That’s what we’ve done with the first five games so hopefully we’ll reach that target and it’ll give us a good start in the FA Cup.”

The annual fixtures release always whets the appetite of supporters as they begin to plot their away days for the season ahead - and Black is no different.

“You always look to see where you are on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to see what journey you’ve got,” he said.

An away trip to Sheffield FC awaits on Boxing Day (3pm) while Ilkeston Town are the visitors on New Year’s Day (3pm).

Belper end the campaign at home to Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday 25th April when they hope to be savouring the delights of a successful season, which begins at Market Drayton Town.

“The first game of the season is always one that takes my eye - we want to get a good start,” added Black.