Grant Black has been in charge at Belper for four years.

The club announced on Sunday they had reluctantly parted ways with Black by mutual consent, the Yorkshireman having guided the Nailers to promotion from NPL Division One Midlands last season via the play-offs having been in charge since May 2018.

Belper have won just once in their first seven league games this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle, however the club said in a statement on their official website that they were ‘deeply disappointed’ that Black had decided to move on.

Black, meanwhile, explained the reasons for his departure.

He said: “I think it’s time for the club to move in a different direction.

“It’s been a privilege to manage such a fantastic club. I want to thank Dave Laughlin and Andy Carter for giving me the opportunity to do so and also Ian Woodward, who is a brilliant chairman and a good friend.

“I’ve always wanted the very best for the club and I think that a change now gives them the best opportunity to turn the season around and establish themselves at the higher level.

“I leave Belper Town with my head held high and with the memories of four unforgettable years at a club which has gone from strength to strength during my time there.”

Grant’s assistant, Mick Norbury and head coach, David Brown have also left the club.

Nailers chairman, Ian Woodward emphasised his disappointment at Black’s departure but fully respects his decision.

He said: “This is a really sad day for myself and the club.

“We did not see this coming but we respect Grant’s wishes and are unbelievably sorry to see him and his colleagues leaving the club.

“Grant has been a constant presence during my time at the club. He has been a good and loyal friend throughout and his impact upon the club is there for all to see.

“I’m sure he will go on to enhance an already fine career and of course he will always be a legend here at the Raygar Stadium.”