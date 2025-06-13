Belper Town boss aims for third time lucky as Nailers finally get a change of scenery

Lee Attenborough will again be aiming for promotion with Belper Town. Photo: Mike Smith.

For Belper Town, the last two seasons have been a case of ‘so near, yet so far’.

After finishing just outside the play-off zone in the 2023/24 season, this time around the Nailers secured fourth place in the NPL Division One East, only to then lose in the play-off semi-finals in extra-time to hosts Stocksbridge Park Steels, who would eventually earn promotion.

But whilst that will mean another season at step four for Lee Attenborough’s men, they can at least be consoled by the fact that this time around they won’t have to do anywhere near as many miles in their pursuit of success.

That’s because they have been moved laterally into the NPL Division One Midlands, which as its name suggests will mean far more ‘local’ games rather than the numerous trips to the north-east in particular that have at times hindered their progress.

Belper score in last season's play-off semi-final. Photo: Mike Smith.

And as he continues his planning for the new campaign, Attenborough says the different division means a different approach this summer.

He said: “It’s something we’ve wanted to happen for a while now given the distances we were regularly having to travel, the costs involved in that and also the effect it can have on player availability, particularly for midweek games.

"So we’re pleased to be in the Midlands division now where I don’t think there are any away trips further than a couple of hours away, as opposed to regular eight-hour round trips as before.

"What it also means is that I’ve had to shift my catchment area when it comes to recruitment. Before, we had to focus more on the Doncaster, Chesterfield, Sheffield and even Leeds area, whereas now this opens up Birmingham and Leicester as well as other areas more to the south.

Belper will be hoping for more celebrations next season. Photo: Mike Smith.

"We may lose one or two as a result given where they’re based but hopefully it’ll work out better in the long run.

“It’s a game changer for the club. The finances aren’t my remit but of course where possible you want to be sustainable and that’s hard when you’re having to fork out around £1,200 for a coach to the north-east seven or eight times a season. I think we will do something like 3,000 fewer miles this season.

"It will help the club hugely in terms of the work we are doing on the ground as more money will be freed up from the travelling costs lowering.”

Quorn won the Midlands division title by 18 points last season and the upcoming campaign will see the league feature relegated sides including Basford United and Mickleover, plus Carlton Town who, like Belper, have been moved from the East.

Belper in action last season. Photo: Mike Smith

Whether that will make it a tougher prospect for Belper to navigate would no doubt create much debate, but for Attenborough it matters not who his side is up against.

He said: “In the two years I’ve been here we haven’t been out of the top six, so the onus is on us to again be challenging and it’s what I expect from the players.

"In the season just gone, every metric was better than the one before. We won more points, scored more goals, conceded fewer, had a better goal difference and bigger crowds, so there is plenty to be positive about and to build on."

Attenborough firmly believes the standard at step four is rising all the time, and is also of the belief that an extra automatic promotion place would be justifiable.

The Nailers away at Sheffield last season. Photo: Mike Smith.

He said: “These are competitive leagues with well-established clubs and it’s getting more professional all the time, in everything from the technology and analytics used to assess players through to the kinds of budgets teams are playing with now.

"It might need a degree of reorganisation by the FA to achieve given four teams are relegated from each of the the step three leagues, but I believe two automatic spots – plus one from the play-offs – would be the right way forward.

"It’s hard in a 42 game season to only have one team go up automatically. The play-offs are a lottery – Dunston have lost both of the last two finals in the East division – but they will again be the objective for us as a minimum next season.

"Both Hebburn and Stockton, who went up in 23/24, did well at step three this season so it shows the gap isn’t too big.”

Reflecting on last season, Attenborough, who recently signed a new two-year deal to remain at Belper, was pleased with the progress made even if the Nailers couldn’t quite earn promotion.

He said: “Overall you have to look at the season as a positive. It was again a really tough league, particularly with the travel involved, and we did really well to make it into the play-offs.

Belper celebrate their goal in the play-offs. Photo: Mike Smith.

"We had a bit of a wobble and then faced a difficult run-in where we played three of the top five sides, but we picked up some good points to secure a play-off spot.

"In the end it took a great goal to beat us in a semi-final that could have gone either way, but overall I feel the season was pretty consistent.”

As always over the summer, player retention and recruitment has been at the forefront of Attenborough’s mind even as he continues to juggle his managerial role with being head of geography at a secondary school as well as a busy family life – with living in South Derbyshire being another reason the divisional move will be of benefit.

He said: “My wife is another person who is delighted we’ve moved divisions as it’ll mean her and the kids will probably see a bit more of me this season!

"But it’s already a busy time and my focus was initially on keeping the core of the squad at the club, which I’m really pleased we’ve been able to do and 13 have agreed to stay.

"We’ve added a few more but this time of the summer it is a player’s market as many hold out for the right deals so we may have to be patient on one or two other targets.

"I don’t want training sessions full of trialists, I want 18/19 signed up and maybe look at one or two others, but hopefully the turnover will again be low and we can hit the ground running from the start.”