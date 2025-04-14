Belper Town boost play-off hopes with win over Emley

Belper Town secured an important win over Emley.

Belper Town made certain that they would stay very much in play-off contention when they defeated rivals Emley at the Raygar Stadium.

With Ben Rhodes suspended, Larell King was drafted in at right back but otherwise it was the same personnel who overcame Stockbridge the previous Saturday.

Mason Warren returned from a one game absence to be named on the bench, and long-term injury victim Jack Watson was deemed fit enough to take his place alongside the other substitutes.

Nathan Curtis made his return to the Raygar Stadium and lined up for the Pewits who are managed by former Nailers player Richard Tracey who made sixty-one appearances for Belper in 2008 scoring eleven goals.

In front of another large crowd Emley had the first real opportunity in the 13th minute when Nathan Curtis headed straight at Kieran Preston when ideally positioned.

Shortly afterwards Kevin Bastos showed some great skills in taking on the Emley defence and striking the ball just past the far post.

The Nailers took the lead in the 22nd minute when Louis Keenan’s corner kick eluded everyone to rest in the far corner of the net.

The Nailers went further ahead in the 24th minute when Bastos was fouled inside the area by Emley ‘keeper Callum Yam, and Bastos stepped up to take the penalty himself and scored with ease.

In the 26th minute Andrew Buah’s miss hit volley bounced off Yam and looked destined to sneak over the line but the Emley ‘keeper managed to recover the ball in time.

Bastos went close to getting a third for the Nailers as he struck a 37th minute volley perfectly, however the ball hit the cross bar and bounced to safety.

Louis Keenan was well placed to kick Jack Cowgill’s header from a corner kick off the line on the stroke of half time, and in the only action of note in a tense second half was when Keenan miraculously twisted and hooked the ball away in the 67th minute.

Tactical changes from the Emley manager at half time made it difficult for Belper to create opportunities, although the Nailers were equally adept at managing the game to claim another vital three points.