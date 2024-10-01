Belper Town beat Ossett after late winner

Celebrations for Belper Town. Pic: Mike Smith

Belper Town made hard work of their win at Ossett United, and it was new signing Harrison Poulter who clinched the three points with a debut goal near the end.

Kelan Swales and Harrison Poulter started their Belper Town careers on the bench as manager Lee Attenborough kept faith with the same starting line up that won at Kidsgrove the previous week.

It was a largely dominant first half display from the Nailers who should really have made their superiority count and put the game beyond the hosts.

It was United’s Eddie Church who had the game’s first attempt when his effort went wide of the target in the 5th minute.

However, pressure from Belper paid off on 16 minutes when a long clearance from Belper ‘keeper Kieran Preston fell to Harry Draper who hit a perfectly struck volley over Aleks Petrovic and into the net.

Draper came close to adding a second goal three minutes later when he forced his way past a defender and struck a low shot to the near post where Petrovic made an excellent save.

Preston was brought into action on 24 minutes when Leo Davidson cut inside and forced the Belper ‘keeper into a diving save to keep the ball out of the net.

Curtis Burrows sent a free kick straight at Petrovic ten minutes later, but for all Belper’s possession and movement, the second goal proved elusive.

As the half closed in Draper diverted a corner kick over the cross bar, while Nathaniel Croft’s thirty-yard thunderbolt flew just over the bar.

Keaton August was unfortunate when his 51st minute shot flew into the side netting, but Ossett, heartened by the fact they were still in the game, stunned Belper on 53 minutes.

Belper, usually so effective against dead ball situations, allowed Eddie Church to sneak in and glance a corner kick past everyone to rest in the far corner.

Draper could have restored the Nailers lead on the hour mark when he burst through and put the ball beyond the far post with only Petrovic to beat.

Belper looked uncertain during the middle part of the half and the hosts had their eye on a first home league win of the season, but the emergence of new signings Swales and Poulter injected new purpose into the Nailers.

Crofts had a shot well blocked by the Ossett ‘keeper on 82 minutes and shortly afterwards he put a pinpoint cross over for Draper to head over the bar.

Draper might not have been able to secure a second goal of the afternoon but his run and cross into the box on 86 minutes created a close-range chance for Harrison Poulter that he gratefully accepted.

It should have been a much simpler victory for Belper who had all the best moments in the game, but it came right in the end, and they remain second in the league table.