Belper Town beat Gresley to claim first pre-season wiN

Belper Town picked up their first pre-season win at Gresley. Pic: Mike Smith

Belper Town tasted pre-season victory at the fourth attempt with a Kevin Bastos brace the difference at a rain soaked Moat Ground.

Belper scored from their first chance when, on nine minutes a Ben Rhodes cross found Kevin Bastos. The Nailers number seven still had plenty to do but his excellent first touch was matched by the finish and the visitors seized control of the game early.

In the 23rd minute Keaton August found himself played in but Bradley Catlow produced a good block before Triallist saw his shot deflected for a corner.

Gresley's first opening came a couple of minutes later after great work by Kyle Clamp, he picked out Ryan King but his looped shot didn't quite come down in time and Triallist was able to watch it float over.

On 28 minutes James Tague collected the ball 25 yards from goal and tried his luck but the shot was collected on the ground by Catlow.

Bastos rifled in a free kick two minutes before the break but again Catlow was equal to it.

Belper had a lucky escape in the 51st minute when Louie Jarvis played in William Mansfield who crossed and the Nailers scrambled the ball off the line and in any case were happy to see the linesman's flag raised.

A loose pass at the back on 56 minutes was intercepted by August, his long range effort was palmed wide by Catlow.

In the 67th minute Benjamin Bradshaw skewed his shot wide and three minutes later Gresley spurned a great opportunity to level the scores. After the substitute Triallist gave away a penalty barely 90 seconds after coming on, Samuel Moore stepped up to take it but the Triallist goalkeeper saved well with his feet.

With 15 minutes remaining Gresley could only half clear a corner and Lewis Austin saw his 30 yard effort fizz just wide of the post.

The hosts were level on 80 minutes when Jude Ayetine found himself through on goal and took the shot on early, it slid under the Triallist to make it 1-1.

However Belper didn't let their heads drop and won the match in the final minute of normal time. A long goal kick from the Triallist played Bastos in and he produced another trademark cool finish.

The Nailers saw out four minutes of injury time to get a win on the board.