Belper Town battle hard to claim a draw after first half red card

Belper battled hard in the second half after being reduced to ten men.

Belper Town drew for the third match in a row as their ten men rallied after a first half red card to draw 1-1 at Consett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Broadhead returned as captain to partner Ioan Evans while Jerome Greaves again wasn't quite fit enough for action.

Boss Lee Attenborough admitted to a sense of pride at his side’s resolute display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't be prouder of the effort and the togetherness and the desire the lads showed,” he said.

Belper Town took the lead midway through the first half. All pics: Mike Smith.

“I think I said right at the start of the season, we played our first game away at Heaton Stannington, I said you'd always take a point in the North East.

“We've had a really long week, you know, last Saturday at Aycliffe, Tuesday night Ponte, Saturday here, we've done eight hundred and some miles and I couldn't be prouder of the effort and the togetherness and the desire the lads showed.

“You know, we've been down to ten men for the best part of 50, 55 minutes again there. I don't really think KP’s had a save to make in the second half. But at the same time, you do feel like it's two points dropped because that first 20 minutes we've had enough chances there to win a game, maybe even two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if we're a little bit more clinical, we'll probably (be) two or three up before the game even gets messy. You know, once we got the first goal, I felt fairly comfortable. And then again, we give away a cheap goal and we've got to learn from it."

Belper Town celebrate Nathan Whitehead's opener. All pics: Mike Smith.

Belper's first chance came in the seventh minute when Louis Keenan's free kick met the head of Curtis Burrows but Harry Moss tipped it over the bar.

On nine minutes a Burrows through ball found Harry Draper, he saw two shots blocked before Nat Crofts saw his effort deflected for a corner.

The 18th minute saw Consett's first opening following good play between Isaac Walker and Donny Holdsworth. The ball eventually found its way to Will Constantin who fired a shot just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper took the lead in the 26th minute. A Burrows corner came out to Draper who had a shot blocked then when the ball looped up Moss was unable to gather it and Nathan Whitehead smashed the ball home.

Consett levelled the game ten minutes after falling behind.

The hosts levelled ten minutes later when after Belper couldn't clear the ball, Holdsworth produced a pinpoint cross for Walker to tap home from close range.

Four minutes before the break Burrows saw a free kick flash just wide of the post.

On 43 minutes Walker found himself through on goal but a fantastic tackle by Broadhead prevented an almost certain goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nailers were reduced to ten men on 44 minutes when Nathan Whitehead saw a second yellow card, his first having arrived only seven minutes earlier. Crofts was the unfortunate player to make way as Lewis Austin entered proceedings.

Belper Town bring the ball forward.

The second half saw fewer chances as Consett fought to break down the ten-man visitors but the Belper defence was not to be breached.

In the 52nd minute a cross from the right fell to Holdsworth, his volley produced a good save from Kieran Preston.

With eight minutes remaining Draper laid the ball off for substitute Mason Warren but the Consett defence managed to block his shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final action with seven minutes remaining once again saw a cross from Consett's right and Holdsworth with a shot which Preston saved from point blank range.

So for the third match in a row Belper have to settle for a point but after a week that has seen two long trips to the north east with a visit to Pontefract in between, manager Lee Attenborough will be happy to have a week to try and get players back from injury. There are also suspensions in the pipeline for Ioan Evans, Nathan Whitehead and Harry Wood.