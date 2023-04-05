​Belper Town are relegated after home defeat to Marske United

​The Nailers have won just seven of their 38 games so far and are now 13 points from safety, Marske’s win in turn moving them out of Belper’s reach and a point clear of the relegation zone.

It means Lee Attenborough’s men are relegated after just one season at step three having been promoted via the play-offs under former boss Grant Black last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black left the club in September and ended up with Ossett United, replaced by Steve Kittrick whose short reign ended in January. He is now at Basford United.

Belper boss Lee Attenborough.