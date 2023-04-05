News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

​Belper Town are relegated after home defeat to Marske United

​Belper Town’s relegation from the NPL Premier Division was confirmed on Tuesday night as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Marske United.

By Sports Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read

​The Nailers have won just seven of their 38 games so far and are now 13 points from safety, Marske’s win in turn moving them out of Belper’s reach and a point clear of the relegation zone.

It means Lee Attenborough’s men are relegated after just one season at step three having been promoted via the play-offs under former boss Grant Black last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Black left the club in September and ended up with Ossett United, replaced by Steve Kittrick whose short reign ended in January. He is now at Basford United.

Belper boss Lee Attenborough.Belper boss Lee Attenborough.
Belper boss Lee Attenborough.
Most Popular

Attenborough subsequently joined from Corby Town but despite some good results in recent weeks, was unable to prevent his side from dropping back to step four with four games remaining.

Premier DivisionBasford United