Belper Town are relegated after home defeat to Marske United
Belper Town’s relegation from the NPL Premier Division was confirmed on Tuesday night as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Marske United.
The Nailers have won just seven of their 38 games so far and are now 13 points from safety, Marske’s win in turn moving them out of Belper’s reach and a point clear of the relegation zone.
It means Lee Attenborough’s men are relegated after just one season at step three having been promoted via the play-offs under former boss Grant Black last season.
Black left the club in September and ended up with Ossett United, replaced by Steve Kittrick whose short reign ended in January. He is now at Basford United.
Attenborough subsequently joined from Corby Town but despite some good results in recent weeks, was unable to prevent his side from dropping back to step four with four games remaining.