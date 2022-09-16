Belper Town appoint former Guiseley, Scarborough Athletic and Matlock Town manager as their new boss

Steve Kittrick is the new man at the Belper Town helm.

Kittrick is one of the most successful managers in the non-league system, with over 25 years of managerial experience, and is known for his man-management skills and his ability to bring the best out of his teams.

He will be joined at the Raygar Stadium by Luke Potter, who played in the Football League with Barnsley and has enjoyed a number of managerial and coaching roles, holding a UEFA A Coaching Licence.

Kittrick recently left National League North side Guiseley where he took over for the second time in April 2022, and almost saved the club from relegation from an almost hopeless position.

Before the Covid pandemic, he had a short spell with Matlock where he oversaw a major rebuilding of the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to that, Kittrick enjoyed a productive three-season spell at Scarborough Athletic where he eventually won promotion to the Evo Stik Premier Division, a major feat, particularly given the Seasiders were in the bottom three in the table when he joined them.

In his earlier career, he had a season at AFC Telford, but his main career achievements were in his first spell at Guiseley where he gained promotion to the Conference North in 2009/10 and reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

His Guiseley team finished as runners-up in the Conference North in successive seasons, 2011/12 and 2012/13, and also reached the first round proper in the FA Cup.

Talking about his appointment, Kittrick said: “I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Belper is a well-run club with fantastic facilities. The fanbase is excellent so I would like to ask [supporters] all to get behind the lads and help us get out of the sticky patch we seem to find ourselves.

“We want to push on up the table towards the play-off positions.”

Nailers chairman, Ian Woodward added, “I’m delighted to bring in a manager of Steve’s experience and qualities and I’m sure that with his knowledge of the non-league game, he can start to turn things around for the club.”

Kittrick’s first game in charge was at home to Ashton United on Saturday.