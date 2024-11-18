Belper make it five wins in a row to keep up the pressure

Belper Town's manager Lee Attenborough was delighted with what he saw as his side made it five wins in a row.

Belper Town made it five league victories in a row to remain level pegging with Cleethorpes at the top of the table.

A double by Harry Draper gave them a 2-0 win at Grimsby Borough to keep the Nailers in the title hunt.

Manager Lee Attenborough said: I’m delighted with three clean sheets on the spin. I would say that Grimsby are a well drilled team, and I know their manager well. He gets them set up properly and we always knew it was going to be a really tough game.

“It panned out the way we expected in the first half; it was a bit cagey, but I felt that the longer the game went on and if we came in at nil, nil at half time it’s no problem because we can turn the screw in the second half if we have to.

“I think we started both halves really well and could have been one nil up in the first half and we had a one v one and not quite latched on to it. We obviously hit the post from a throw into the box and caused problems all afternoon.

“We started the second half really well again and by the end, without being disrespectful we could have had four or five.”

It was a gritty, hard-fought game played at a frantic pace throughout, and the Nailers were grateful to see the assistant’s flag raised in the 4th minute after Scott Fenwick put the ball in the net.

Nat Crofts had a shot on the turn that was easily saved by Liam Higton in the 11th minute, and this was to be a half of very few clear chances for either side despite the high work rate that both teams put in.

Larell King’s long throw on 13 minutes caused confusion in the Boro six-yard area and a flick from Luke Rawson hit the outside of the post.

Fenwick forced Kieran Preston into action on 31 minutes with an angled drive that needed tipping over the cross bar, then just before the break the industrious Kelan Swales let a pass run under his foot and created space for a cross which Rawson headed straight at Higton.

The Nailers were more imposing after the break, and Draper warmed up the Boro defence with two efforts on goal in the 47th and 50th minutes. The first was a volley that went just wide and the second a glancing header from a Crofts cross.

After a two-game spell without a goal, Draper was about to make amends when in the 58th minute excellent work from Swales ended with Draper heading home the resulting cross into the six-yard area.

Keaton August provided the assist for Draper’s second goal as the Belper substitute picked out Belper’s top scorer who nodded the ball past Higton.

The Nailers defended resolutely when they had to but for all Boro’s clever play around the box, they found no way through Belper’s superbly organised defence.

Draper came close to clinching a hat trick on 87 minutes, but Higton saved well from his header, and he then had a shot cleared off the line as the game entered added time.