That is according to Chesterfield coach Danny Webb, who was not able to confirm who would start between the sticks at Barnet this weekend.

Port Vale loanee Lucas Covolan, who started in the 1-0 against Altrincham on Tuesday, has kept two clean sheets in 12, while Ross Fitzsimons has recorded seven in 18.

When asked by the DT who has the number one shirt now, Webb replied: “I am not sure what is going to happen at Barnet.

Lucas Covolan.

“We have got training today, we are yet to decide the team, we have talked about things this morning as staff and the manager will have the final say on that.

“I have not really been part of a team in the past that has had two number ones. Whoever plays we are confident.

“I thought Lucas did ever so well the other night and Ross has done well before that.

“It is going to be tough for anyone who does not play in any game.

“If it means there is a bit of a share between the two that gets us over the line then they are going to have to get on with that and hopefully that will keep us up near the top of the league.”

He added: “Ross was feeling under the weather before the Notts one and Lucas was due to play. I think he felt it was just fair (to keep Lucas in).

“Lucas was excellent the other night.