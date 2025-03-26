Barrow manager Andy Whing says his players should have ‘loads of belief’ going into the game against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites, who are four unbeaten, travel to Holker Street this Saturday aiming to extend that run and close the gap on the play-offs, which stands at seven points.

But they will be facing a side who are also in good form having not lost any of their last five, including impressive away wins at Notts County and Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his team's win at Vale on Tuesday night, Whing admitted it was not the ‘prettiest’ of performances but they took the lead on 36 minutes through Ben Jackson and then held on after the break thanks to a string of saves from Paul Farman.

Barrow manager Andy Whing.

"Sometimes you have to win in different ways,” Whing said. “It has to be backs to the wall and grind it out when you come to places like this. It is a fantastic result but it is what we deserve. We have got loads of good footballers and if we get the shape right off the ball and if we keep the ball as well as what we have done in the last few games we will be a match for anyone.”

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture back in November 1-0 when Jamie Grimes headed a late winner so Barrow will be out for revenge. A win for the hosts would take them to the cusp of the top half of the table, while three points for Town would boost their play-off hopes.

"The lads have just got to keep having belief,” Whing added. “They are a good footballing team that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in this league – I really believe that. I am really pleased, they should have loads of belief going forward, and on to Saturday now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems unlikely that Chesterfield will have defender Janoi Donacien available, after he limped off with a hamstring injury against Harrogate Town. But they did welcome back Will Grigg, and Kyle McFadzean was due to start training properly this week with a view to being involved against Barrow.