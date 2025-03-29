Barrow boss felt draw would have been 'fair result' against Chesterfield
In a match of few chances in difficult conditions, Michael Jacobs’ deflected strike won it for the Spireites on 78 minutes.
"It is a disappointing result,” Whing said. “There was nothing in the game really. I think if it had been 0-0 I think both managers would have taken that. I don't think they have had a shot until the 60th minute and they have had one shot on target all game. We could have gone 1-0 up in the first-half with a one v one - we have got to score. We had the two biggest chances of the game.
"It was a really terrible goal to concede from a deflection. I thought we were really good in the first-half, dominated the game, but we looked a bit leggy in the second-half, not sure if that was the wind or the back-to-back away games.”
He added: "I thought we were really bright in the first-half, I thought there were spells in the game where we were excellent with our shape, winning the ball back and transitioning from there but we lacked a bit of quality in the final third.
"They are a very good team, they brought some really good individuals off the bench, but they lacked a bit of quality in the game as well. It could have gone either way but I think 0--0 would have been a fair result.”
