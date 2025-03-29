Barrow boss felt draw would have been 'fair result' against Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barrow boss Andy Whing felt a 0-0 draw would have been a fair result against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a match of few chances in difficult conditions, Michael Jacobs’ deflected strike won it for the Spireites on 78 minutes.

"It is a disappointing result,” Whing said. “There was nothing in the game really. I think if it had been 0-0 I think both managers would have taken that. I don't think they have had a shot until the 60th minute and they have had one shot on target all game. We could have gone 1-0 up in the first-half with a one v one - we have got to score. We had the two biggest chances of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really terrible goal to concede from a deflection. I thought we were really good in the first-half, dominated the game, but we looked a bit leggy in the second-half, not sure if that was the wind or the back-to-back away games.”

Andy Whing, manager of Barrow.

He added: "I thought we were really bright in the first-half, I thought there were spells in the game where we were excellent with our shape, winning the ball back and transitioning from there but we lacked a bit of quality in the final third.

"They are a very good team, they brought some really good individuals off the bench, but they lacked a bit of quality in the game as well. It could have gone either way but I think 0--0 would have been a fair result.”