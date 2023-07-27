News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Barnsley new boy Andy Dallas backs Chesterfield to win promotion from National League

Andy Dallas is backing Chesterfield to win promotion from the National League this season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST

The Spireites tried to re-sign the striker permanently after his successful loan spell at the end of the last campaign but he opted to join the League One Reds on a three-year deal instead.

On his move to Oakwell, he told BBC Radio Sheffield: "As much as I enjoyed my time at Chesterfield with Paul Cook and everyone there, I feel like it was an opportunity I could not say no to. I am buzzing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I played some of my best football under Paul Cook and I have got a good feeling they will go and get promoted but when Barnsley came in, I was thinking it was such a ticket for me, it is such a massive shop window if I am able to replicate the form that I have done in the lower leagues, it is just a massive opportunity for me.”

Andy Dallas. Picture: Tina Jenner.Andy Dallas. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Andy Dallas. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

Dallas put Chesterfield ahead in the play-off final against Notts County from the penalty spot but the Scot was not on the pitch to take a spot-kick in the shootout after being taken off before the end of 90 minutes.

Asked if he had got over the heartache of losing that final, he added: "Not really, to be honest. But you just kind of bury it deep down. It hurts you know.”

Related topics:BarnsleyChesterfieldNational LeagueBBC Radio SheffieldSpireitesPaul CookOakwell