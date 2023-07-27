The Spireites tried to re-sign the striker permanently after his successful loan spell at the end of the last campaign but he opted to join the League One Reds on a three-year deal instead.

On his move to Oakwell, he told BBC Radio Sheffield: "As much as I enjoyed my time at Chesterfield with Paul Cook and everyone there, I feel like it was an opportunity I could not say no to. I am buzzing.

"I played some of my best football under Paul Cook and I have got a good feeling they will go and get promoted but when Barnsley came in, I was thinking it was such a ticket for me, it is such a massive shop window if I am able to replicate the form that I have done in the lower leagues, it is just a massive opportunity for me.”

Andy Dallas. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Dallas put Chesterfield ahead in the play-off final against Notts County from the penalty spot but the Scot was not on the pitch to take a spot-kick in the shootout after being taken off before the end of 90 minutes.