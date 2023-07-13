The striker, 23, scored eight goals 14 appearances on loan at Chesterfield at the end of last season and he is now a free agent after opting not to sign a new contract at Solihull Moors.

Dallas joined the Spireites on loan in the latter part of last season and impressed, scoring a hat-trick against Torquay United and bagging at Wembley in the play-off final defeat to Notts County.

It is understood that the Scot really enjoyed his time at Chesterfield and they have made him an attractive offer but the forward has been weighing up his options over the summer and he reportedly now has fresh interest from League One Barnsley, according to Football insider.

Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Reds have shown in the past that they are not afraid to take a punt on a player from the National League, signing former Southend United defender, Kacper Lopata, earlier this summer.