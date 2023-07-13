Barnsley linked with move for in-demand National League striker who impressed at Chesterfield
The striker, 23, scored eight goals 14 appearances on loan at Chesterfield at the end of last season and he is now a free agent after opting not to sign a new contract at Solihull Moors.
Dallas joined the Spireites on loan in the latter part of last season and impressed, scoring a hat-trick against Torquay United and bagging at Wembley in the play-off final defeat to Notts County.
It is understood that the Scot really enjoyed his time at Chesterfield and they have made him an attractive offer but the forward has been weighing up his options over the summer and he reportedly now has fresh interest from League One Barnsley, according to Football insider.
The Reds have shown in the past that they are not afraid to take a punt on a player from the National League, signing former Southend United defender, Kacper Lopata, earlier this summer.
Barnsley, who lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final in May, have a new manager in former Sheffield United defender, Neill Collins, after Michael Duff left to join Swansea City.