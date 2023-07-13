News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Barnsley linked with move for in-demand National League striker who impressed at Chesterfield

Former Spireite Andy Dallas is being linked with a move to a League One club.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

The striker, 23, scored eight goals 14 appearances on loan at Chesterfield at the end of last season and he is now a free agent after opting not to sign a new contract at Solihull Moors.

Dallas joined the Spireites on loan in the latter part of last season and impressed, scoring a hat-trick against Torquay United and bagging at Wembley in the play-off final defeat to Notts County.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that the Scot really enjoyed his time at Chesterfield and they have made him an attractive offer but the forward has been weighing up his options over the summer and he reportedly now has fresh interest from League One Barnsley, according to Football insider.

Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The Reds have shown in the past that they are not afraid to take a punt on a player from the National League, signing former Southend United defender, Kacper Lopata, earlier this summer.

Barnsley, who lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final in May, have a new manager in former Sheffield United defender, Neill Collins, after Michael Duff left to join Swansea City.

Related topics:National LeagueLeague OneChesterfieldBarnsleyDallas