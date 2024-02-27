Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
How the hosts start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - five changes
Five changes for Chesterfield tonight.
IN: Palmer, Clements, Jones, Jacobs & Quigley
OUT: Williams, Horton, Oldaker, Mandeville & Grigg
No King, Horton, Oldaker, Freckleton and Colclough in the squad.
Tyrer; Shecks, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Mandeville, Hobson, Berry, Grigg.
Webb: 'We're not panicking'
"We’re not panicking but we certainly want to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later. We’ve been fantastic this season and we want to get back to our best.”
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Jacobs; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Dobra, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
James Berry (hamstring) and Jeff King (heel) will be checked on.
But Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are out.
Key players missing for Bees
Top scorer Nicke Kabamba and key players Dale Gorman and Idris Kanu have all been missing recently.
It remains to be seen whether any of them will be involved this evening.
Barnet's home record
Is the third best in the division.
They have won 11, drawn three and lost two.
They also have the second best defensive home record in the league, conceding just 17 goals, which is bettered only by Southend's 14.
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Humphries (he was in charge for Chesterfield's 4-3 win at Aldershot Town this season)
Assistant referee: Alex Mathieson
Assistant referee: Ross Murphy
Fourth official: Morgan Conn
The odds
Barnet: 11/5
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 19/20
(Sky Bet)
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield travel to Barnet in the National League.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.