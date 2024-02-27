News you can trust since 1855
Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, referee and odds for National League clash

Leaders Chesterfield take on second-placed Barnet at The Hive tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Barnet 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

11:21 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Jacobs; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Hobson, Dobra, Quigley.

11:17 GMT

Spireites injury news

James Berry (hamstring) and Jeff King (heel) will be checked on.

But Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are out.

11:16 GMT

Key players missing for Bees

Top scorer Nicke Kabamba and key players Dale Gorman and Idris Kanu have all been missing recently.

It remains to be seen whether any of them will be involved this evening.

11:15 GMT

Barnet's home record

Is the third best in the division.

They have won 11, drawn three and lost two.

They also have the second best defensive home record in the league, conceding just 17 goals, which is bettered only by Southend's 14.

11:11 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Humphries (he was in charge for Chesterfield's 4-3 win at Aldershot Town this season)

Assistant referee: Alex Mathieson

Assistant referee: Ross Murphy

Fourth official: Morgan Conn

11:08 GMT

The odds

Barnet: 11/5

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 19/20

(Sky Bet)

11:08 GMT

Hello!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield travel to Barnet in the National League.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

