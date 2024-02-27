News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Michael Jacobs puts Spireites ahead in National League clash

Leaders Chesterfield take on second-placed Barnet at The Hive tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 20:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Barnet 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

21:42 GMT

BIG WIN!!!

FT: Barnet 0 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites move 23 points clear at the top with 11 matches remaining. Really good away win against their nearest promotion rivals. First victory in four.

21:34 GMT

Seven minutes added

0-2.

21:30 GMT

Third Town sub - 85 mins

Dobra off, Berry on.

21:26 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2

GRIGG!!!

Chesterfield double their lead just before the 80-minute mark. Naylor does brilliantly to get to the byline and his cross is turned in possibly via the chest of Grigg or it might have been an own goal.

Either way, Chesterfield lead 2-0!

21:21 GMT

Second Towen sub - 76 mins

Jacobs off, Mandeville on.

21:20 GMT

Attendance:

2,393 (756 Spireites fans).

21:16 GMT

70 mins

The linesman has just taken a tumble, and you can imagine, he didn't get much sympathy from anyone.

21:09 GMT

First Town sub - 65 mins

Quigley off, Grigg on.

21:03 GMT

Close!

Stead's dangerous header from a corner is blocked behind for another corner for the hosts.

20:55 GMT

Town counter

Through Naylor, who nicks the ball in his own half and drives forward. It end in the Blues winning a corner, which Grimes won at the back post, heading it into the ground, but it was cleared.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesNational League