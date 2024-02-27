Barnet v Chesterfield LIVE: Michael Jacobs puts Spireites ahead in National League clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Barnet 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
BIG WIN!!!
Seven minutes added
0-2.
Third Town sub - 85 mins
Dobra off, Berry on.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2
GRIGG!!!
Chesterfield double their lead just before the 80-minute mark. Naylor does brilliantly to get to the byline and his cross is turned in possibly via the chest of Grigg or it might have been an own goal.
Either way, Chesterfield lead 2-0!
Second Towen sub - 76 mins
Jacobs off, Mandeville on.
Attendance:
2,393 (756 Spireites fans).
70 mins
The linesman has just taken a tumble, and you can imagine, he didn't get much sympathy from anyone.
First Town sub - 65 mins
Quigley off, Grigg on.
Close!
Stead's dangerous header from a corner is blocked behind for another corner for the hosts.
Town counter
Through Naylor, who nicks the ball in his own half and drives forward. It end in the Blues winning a corner, which Grimes won at the back post, heading it into the ground, but it was cleared.