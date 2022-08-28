Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ollie Banks, Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga secured a 3-1 win at the Technique Stadium on Friday night.

On Chesterfield, Brennan said: "Anyone who finishes ahead of them in this division is going to lift the title.”

And Brennan also spoke about Armando Dobra, who created the third with a sublime assist, in glowing terms: “He is a talented player, I thought he was outstanding tonight, way better than this level, no disrespect to it.”

Overall, the Bees manager was happy with his team’s performance and the number of chances they created but he was ‘frustrated’ with the lack of pace in their ranks following the departure of Ehpron Mason-Clark to Peterborough United and after losing Jamar Loza to an unfortunate training ground injury.

“I thought it was a great game, a fantastic advert for the division. It was two sides trying to play in the right manner,” he said.

"It was a criminal start to the game, a bit naive, they have scored after 90 seconds and we have given ourselves an uphill task

"There was a key moment right on half-time where Nicke Kabamba is in one-on-one, he has got to score. And another key moment right at the start of the second-half where Ryan De Havilland is one-on-one and their goalie makes a save.

"Realistically, we missed our pace today. Jamar Loza got injured in training, slipped on a sprinkler head, so frustrating. When you come to a team like Chesterfield with the way they play, you need pace on the counter-attack.