Barnet manager pays Chesterfield big compliment after Spireites inflict Bees' first defeat of season
Barnet boss Dean Brennan paid Chesterfield a big compliment after the Spireites inflicted the Bees’ first defeat of the season.
Goals from Ollie Banks, Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga secured a 3-1 win at the Technique Stadium on Friday night.
On Chesterfield, Brennan said: "Anyone who finishes ahead of them in this division is going to lift the title.”
And Brennan also spoke about Armando Dobra, who created the third with a sublime assist, in glowing terms: “He is a talented player, I thought he was outstanding tonight, way better than this level, no disrespect to it.”
Overall, the Bees manager was happy with his team’s performance and the number of chances they created but he was ‘frustrated’ with the lack of pace in their ranks following the departure of Ehpron Mason-Clark to Peterborough United and after losing Jamar Loza to an unfortunate training ground injury.
“I thought it was a great game, a fantastic advert for the division. It was two sides trying to play in the right manner,” he said.
"It was a criminal start to the game, a bit naive, they have scored after 90 seconds and we have given ourselves an uphill task
"There was a key moment right on half-time where Nicke Kabamba is in one-on-one, he has got to score. And another key moment right at the start of the second-half where Ryan De Havilland is one-on-one and their goalie makes a save.
"Realistically, we missed our pace today. Jamar Loza got injured in training, slipped on a sprinkler head, so frustrating. When you come to a team like Chesterfield with the way they play, you need pace on the counter-attack.
"We had an onslaught from the 60th minute to the 70th minute and we got through it and then obviously they put on the star man and he put the game to bed.”