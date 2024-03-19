Barnet make Chesterfield wait to clinch National League title and EFL promotion
The Spireites could have been confirmed as National League champions and promoted to the Football League on Tuesday night had second-placed Barnet dropped points against Eastleigh.
But the Bees overcome the Spitfires 2-1 at The Hive to keep the Blues waiting a little bit longer.
However, Town could seal it themselves when they travel to Halifax on Wednesday. All they need to do is avoid defeat and they will be up.
Chesterfield fans gathered in the lounges and on the concourses at the SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday night as the club streamed Barnet’s match. But they had to hold off from popping the champagne for now.
A lot of the fanbase said they would prefer it if the Spireites won it at Halifax anyway, or at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday, rather than doing it having not played.
The players will be backed by up to 3,000 Blues supporters at The Shay on Wednesday so it could make for some memorable scenes if they get over the line.