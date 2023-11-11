Barnet boss frustrated at missed 'gilt-edged' chances against Chesterfield

Barnet boss Dean Brennan was frustrated that his side missed a number of ‘gilt-edged’ chances in the first-half against Chesterfield.

The Bees hit the woodwork and had a couple of efforts cleared off the line. They paid the price after the break as the Spireites scored four times. The visitors hit back twice late on but it was not enough to get anything from the game.

Brennan said: “I am proud of our performance. I thought we were outstanding in the first-half. We really dominated the first-half and the opportunities we had were giilt-edged. I have just watched them back. They are absolute gilt-edged chances that we missed. We had five unbelievable opportunities to score in the first-half but we didn’t take any.”

It was a classic game of two-halves, as Town ran riot after the break.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan.

Brennan continued: "In the second-half, they locked onto us, tweaked things tactically a little bit, pressed us a little bit higher. We have got to learn. They are a top side. What good teams do when they get one is they smell blood and they come for two, three and four. They are a top side with a top manager. It was their day today.

"We knew they would come and press us because I could hear Cooky on the sideline not happy. We just had to show composure but our distribution from our back-line was not good enough.”

This was just Barnet’s third defeat of the season and they remain second in the table but are now five points adrift of Chesterfield.

