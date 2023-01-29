Barnet boss expects more interest in striker after hat-trick against Chesterfield
Barnet boss Dean Brennan expects there to be more interest in striker Nicke Kabamba after he netted a hat-trick against Chesterfield.
The 29-year-old, who had been linked with the Spireites this week, scored one in the first-half and added two more late on to secure a 3-0 win for the Bees at The Hive. His treble takes his tally to 16 goals and four assists this season.
Brennan said: “I am delighted for Nicke. He works his socks off. I sort of sold him a dream in the summer. He took a pay-cut to join us. He believed in what I said and he is reaping the rewards now. There is no doubt we will have more interest in him. We have already had interest in him but we want him to stay, we don’t want him to go anywhere. He is flying, he has found himself a good home under a manager that believes in him.”
Despite the big scoreline Chesterfield had several good chances of their own and Brennan admitted it could have been a different story.
He explained: “Laurie (Walker) had to make a couple of saves. It is great for our club to win the way we did today but at different stages of the game it could have gone a different way. They (Chesterfield) had a good chance in the 25th minute with a free header from a corner, they had a couple of free headers from corners that I did not like, so we have to improve on that. (Dean) Gorman has cleared one off the line at 1-0.
“At the start of the second-half they were asking questions that I did not like, they went a bit more direct. We changed system again in the second-half when Cooky (Paul Cook) changed his system again. I thought their full-backs were getting a little bit of joy, (Jeff) King was haunting us a little bit down their right.”
He added:“I thought Sam Woods was excellent. The plan was to put him on Ollie Banks, we thought he would start but he didn’t. They made that sub at half-time and Woodsy did a great job, he caught him on the ball actually for the second goal. He (Banks) is a special player and the kid (Armando) Dobra is a special player as well so we had to do different things for those types of players because they are really strong players.”