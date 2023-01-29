The 29-year-old, who had been linked with the Spireites this week, scored one in the first-half and added two more late on to secure a 3-0 win for the Bees at The Hive. His treble takes his tally to 16 goals and four assists this season.

Brennan said: “I am delighted for Nicke. He works his socks off. I sort of sold him a dream in the summer. He took a pay-cut to join us. He believed in what I said and he is reaping the rewards now. There is no doubt we will have more interest in him. We have already had interest in him but we want him to stay, we don’t want him to go anywhere. He is flying, he has found himself a good home under a manager that believes in him.”

Despite the big scoreline Chesterfield had several good chances of their own and Brennan admitted it could have been a different story.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan.

He explained: “Laurie (Walker) had to make a couple of saves. It is great for our club to win the way we did today but at different stages of the game it could have gone a different way. They (Chesterfield) had a good chance in the 25th minute with a free header from a corner, they had a couple of free headers from corners that I did not like, so we have to improve on that. (Dean) Gorman has cleared one off the line at 1-0.

“At the start of the second-half they were asking questions that I did not like, they went a bit more direct. We changed system again in the second-half when Cooky (Paul Cook) changed his system again. I thought their full-backs were getting a little bit of joy, (Jeff) King was haunting us a little bit down their right.”