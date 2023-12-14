'Back to where the club belongs' - Chesterfield captain signs new contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old has extended his stay at the Spireites until summer 2025. He was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The centre-back has started every league game since Paul Cook returned to the club and he is on track to reach 100 consecutive league starts. Last season he played every minute of every league game.

The defender said: “I have loved my time here and long may it continue. I am determined to help get this club back to where it belongs.”

Jamie Grimes. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He joins Darren Oldaker, Ryan Colclough, Liam Mandeville and Joe Quigley in signing new contracts recently.

Grimes has been at Town since summer 2021, after joining on a free transfer from Hereford.

The towering centre-back is a great role model on and off the pitch and gets involved in lots of community projects.

He has experience of playing in the EFL before with Cheltenham Town and it his aim to return there with the Spireites at the end of this campaign.