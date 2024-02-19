There is a great range of competitive and leisure action – as well as award-winners – from over the years.
1.
Players from Middleton and Wirksworth girls under 13s cricket team celebrate an award at the 2010 Derbyshire Sports Awards. Photo: submitted
2. Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund
Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund. Cllr Carol Hart and Cllr Mike Wallis with nine of the talented young athletes that will receive part of a cash bursary to help them develop their sporting careers Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
3. ‘Fit and Fun’
North East Derbyshire ‘Fit and Fun’ activity days: Joe Harper and Josh Bates take part in Aquafun at Dronfield Sports Centre Photo: Submitted
4. Working hard
Rebecca Hinchley, Matthew Daldorph, Derbyshire Sport chairman Cllr Carol Hart, Ruby Westnedge, Jenny Langdon, Thomasine Curzon at the presentation event for volunteers at Alton Towers. Photo: submitted