'Atrocious' - Wealdstone boss blasts referee in defeat to Chesterfield

Goals in each half from Jamie Grimes and Joe Quigley either side of Josh Umerah’s equaliser gave the Spireites a big three points in their bid for promotion.

Maynard had some strong words for Whitton at full-time.

"I thought the referee for both teams was atrocious,” he said. “It is becoming a regular thing now that on every interview you are having to mention the officials and it should not be like that. The officials have got to be better. We should have at least one penalty and then they go and score at the other end. It is a blatant penalty and then there is a shout for a second penalty.”

Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard.

Talking generally about the ‘bigger’ clubs in the National League, Maynard added: "The crazy thing is, what the bigger clubs do, they have more experience and they get around the ref and manage the ref. Whereas we are a young side. It is about game-management and that is what the bigger clubs do. That is what we have got to learn.”

Overall, Maynard was more than happy with his side’s performance and felt they should have taken at least a point.

He said: “I thought we started well but they sucker-punched us, they got a goal out of nothing. It is a bit of a sloppy goal for us to concede. But you can’t take away credit for the lad (Grimes), he has put it in the top corner, it is some strike from him.

"I thought we did okay with the ball in the first-half, we need to be a bit more penetrating, but you have got to give credit to them (Chesterfield) because they sat in a little bit of a low block and were hard to break down.”

Maynard added: "I thought we were good all game really. It is so frustrating and disappointing. The lads are absolutely gutted, we deserved at least a point. I’d want to watch the game back before saying we deserved the three points but I think we at least deserved a point.