Atkins takes heart despite tricky start as Matlock joint-boss

Atkins and defender Adam Yates took over on an interim basis until the end of the season following the departure of Martin Carruthers last week.

But a 1-0 loss to Marine on Saturday was then followed 48 hours later by a late loss to Ilkeston Town who came from a goal down to score twice in the last ten minutes.

Speaking after Monday’s game, Atkins said he could see good aspects from both performances.

Mark Atkins watches on as Kornell McDonald takes a throw-in against Marine. Photo: Nick Oates.

He said: “We came into the Ilkeston game having seen the effort and determination from Saturday but needing more going forward, and I think we got that. We had plenty of chances, half chances, scrambles in the box and things like that, so I’m very pleased we took the game forward from Saturday, but obviously disappointed to have conceded two goals so late.

"The play was good in between the lines but we just couldn’t get the goal in front until later on. Some of the players did look tired and a couple were carrying knocks but it is what it is and at the end the goal has come because we haven’t defended another throw in, they’ve got a cross in and the lad’s headed it in and that’s just the way it’s going for us at the moment and it’s something we just have to turn around.”

Atkins, however, says he’s been encouraged by the application shown by the Matlock squad after a tricky week.

He added: “The effort and determination of the players has been excellent – they’re all with each other and with the club. We’re lacking a bit of quality at times but they’ve given everything they’ve got which is all we can ask.”

Matlock now prepare to go to league leaders Radcliffe on Saturday, who are currently 11 points clear with four to play and could win the title this weekend.

Atkins said: “It’s a good game to go and play, to show the league leaders what we’re made of, and we’ll go there and do the best we possibly can to try and get a result which isn’t out of the question.”

Matlock will then host Ashton United next Tuesday night.