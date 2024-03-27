​Atkins is happy to be back in the dugout

Mark Atkins managed Matlock from 2008 to 2014.

​The 55-year-old former Premiership title winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95 had a six-year spell in the managerial hotseat at Matlock between November 2008 and September 2014, steering the Gladiators away from the relegation zone in his first season and then securing some solid finishes in the NPL table plus winning the Derbyshire Senior Cup in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over Belper Town in the Pride Park final.

Now, having been named joint interim boss with Adam Yates following Martin Carruthers’ departure, he’s happy to be returning.

He said: “Matlock is the only place I would consider going back to.

“Yes I’m definitely glad to be back, it’s something I’ve missed in the past few years. I’ve been doing radio commentaries for some of the time but it doesn’t beat being in the dug out.

"We’ve got to discuss over the next couple of days exactly how this is going to work for everything’s happened so quickly. But Adam will be playing, the team still needs him.”

Atkins recognises that his return has come at a difficult time with Matlock out of form having collected just four points from the last 24 on offer and facing a tough double header of home matches over the Easter period with Marine on Saturday and an Easter Monday derby against Ilkeston Town.

