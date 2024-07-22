Chesterfield will host Swindon Town live on Sky Sports in their first game back in the Football League.

Spireites are rated as the favourites to take the title with league sponsors Sky Sports SkyBet.

And, according to a supercomputer run by the InstantCasinos company, there will be many twists and turns throughout the 2024/25 League Two season.

But who is going up and who is going down this season? Here’s how the supercomputer expects the season to end.

Methodology

Combining the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI, a prediction was formulated by the supercomputer to predict the final league table standings for the 2024/25 Sky Bet League 2 season.

This included providing the supercomputer with a list of all 24 teams in the league and adding how many summer signings each team have made and how many players they have lost so far.

We also asked the supercomputer to predict the full league table including points, goal difference, matches won, matches lost, matches drawn and how many overall games they played.

To make the supercomputer prediction as accurate as possible, we also provided it with extensive information about each club in League 2. This includes their recent form and how they performed last season, who their manager is, their financial position and the general feeling from fans about the upcoming season.

1 . Tranmere Rovers 46 28 10 8 +35 94

2 . Doncaster Rovers 46 27 11 8 +30 92

3 . MK Dons 46 25 13 8 +28 88