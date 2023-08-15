The 22-year-old was left out of the squad on Tuesday night which naturally led to a lot of questions from Spireites supporters about ther star man.

But coach Danny Webb said at full-time: “He has never reacted well to astroturf. Dobs has played a lot of football and he had a lot of injuries last year so it is a case of managing him.”

It was a difficult evening for Town against a well-organised outfit and the match looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw until Will Grigg popped up with an 87th minute winner, his second goal in as many games.

Will Grigg scored the winner for Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“When it comes to the last minute of normal time you wouldn’t want anyone else in that position,” Webb said.

“He did some old school target man work today and we know that is not his game. He got us out of trouble with his hold-up play and he didn’t allow defenders to just come and head it.

“He fully deserves to be the hero tonight.”

Manager Paul Cook opted to go with a 4-3-3 formation to start with, with James Berry starting wide left.

On that tactical tweak, Webb explained: “We looked at Oxford and thought we could hurt them in wide areas and with the 4-3-3 the aim was to get the ball to Berry and (Ryan) Colclough and leave them one v one but fair play to Oxford I thought defended those two lads really well. As time shifted on we went back to 4-2-3-1. I think whatever formation we played it was turning into a frustrating evening.”

On the performance overall, Webb admitted there was a lot to work on as the wait for a clean sheets goes on.

He said: “The performance was okay but the second-half was frustrating. We would have liked a lot of bits to have been better and cleaner.

“For their goal we have made a mistake at the back. At the minute we have just got a few too many gaps when we lose the ball but they will get sorted. The lads are working hard to eradicate mistakes at both ends of the pitch.

“At 1-1 Harry (Tyrer) makes a fantastic save and it could have been a really disappointing evening had we lost. You have to rely on certain individuals to get you out of trouble sometimes and Harry did that at 1-1 and then with probably the best bit of play of the game Will does it at the other end. What a way to win.

“There are a lot of boxes yet to be ticked with our performances but one thing you can’t take away from us is us being top of the league after three games.

“We found a way to win and that bit of play towards the end was our way to win.”