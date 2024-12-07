Armando Dobra praises all-round team display as Chesterfield ease past Tranmere Rovers

Armando Dobra was on the scoresheet during Chesterfield's solid win over Tranmere Rovers.

Goalscorer Armando Dobra felt an all-round team display was key to Spireites beating Tranmere Rovers.

Dobra scored the vital second goal either side of goals from Ryan Colclough and Kane Drummond as impressive Spireites eased to a 3-0victory.

“We all defended well as a team, our shape was good and we defended well from the front,” he said.

“It was an unbelievable save from Max (Thompson) at the start of the game. It was a big moment, if they score they sit off and it would be harder for us, it was a great save.

“Everyone was really good today, you need everyone to be at it in these sort of games.”

Dobra also praised the quality of Chesterfield’s display during an impressive first half.

“We had to be at it today from the start of the game, we didn’t want to concede early again,” he added.

“We played unbelievable in the first half and could have been 4 or 5-0 up. We had to manage the game in the second half.

“The wind made it difficult, it was ok in the floor but you couldn't judge it in the air

“It was tough, but we played really well today. It is a good way to bounce back after Tuesday.

“We played well on Tuesday, even with ten men - I think we would have won with 11 men. Today we were really good and that's credit to all the lads.”