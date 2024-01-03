Armando Dobra latest as Oxford United are linked with Chesterfield winger
The 22-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in summer 2022, has six months left on his current contract.
He has scored seven times and grabbed five assists this season to help the Spireites to the top of the National League.
The Albania youth international also had a productive campaign last term, scoring 10 goals, including two against Championship West Brom in the FA Cup, and in the play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley.
The likes of Darren Oldaker, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough, Jamie Grimes, Joe Quigley, Tyrone Williams and Mike Jones have all penned new deals and Town fans are wondering whether ‘Dobs’ is going to put pen to paper.
Reports today claim that fifth-placed League One side Oxford United have submitted a bid for him. But the DT understands Chesterfield have not received any offers and that there is nothing in it.
The transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs is now open and it closes on February 1 at 11pm. But the deadline for National League sides to sign players is in March.
Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday away at Watford in the third round of the FA Cup.