Chesterfield have not received any bids for Armando Dobra, despite reports claiming otherwise, the DT understands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in summer 2022, has six months left on his current contract.

He has scored seven times and grabbed five assists this season to help the Spireites to the top of the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Albania youth international also had a productive campaign last term, scoring 10 goals, including two against Championship West Brom in the FA Cup, and in the play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley.

Armando Dobra. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The likes of Darren Oldaker, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough, Jamie Grimes, Joe Quigley, Tyrone Williams and Mike Jones have all penned new deals and Town fans are wondering whether ‘Dobs’ is going to put pen to paper.

Reports today claim that fifth-placed League One side Oxford United have submitted a bid for him. But the DT understands Chesterfield have not received any offers and that there is nothing in it.

The transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs is now open and it closes on February 1 at 11pm. But the deadline for National League sides to sign players is in March.