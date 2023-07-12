Armando Dobra 'extremely happy' at Chesterfield amid expected interest

Dobra, 22, was Chesterfield’s top scorer last season with 12, despite missing 19 matches through injury.

He hit the headlines in the FA Cup, scoring in wins against EFL sides Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon, before grabbing a brace against West Brom. He also scored a beauty in the play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley.

The Albania youth international signed a two-year contract when he joined last summer on a free transfer from Ipswich Town so he only has 12 months left to run on that deal.

Armando Dobra in action against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The talented attacker has come back from his summer break looking sharp after undergoing one-on-one training with a personal coach.

“I think he is enjoying himself here,” coach Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He knows the gaffer (from Ipswich) and enjoys playing for him. It is always nice to be loved and wanted and at the minute he seems extremely happy.”

Asked if there have been any bids for him this summer, Webb replied: "Not that I’m aware of. You would be silly not to think that down the line, with the season we are hoping to have, that all of our players will have some sort of interest.