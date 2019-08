Were you one of the fans there today? If so, take a look at our gallery and see if you made the cut.

Chesterfield fans at the game on Saturday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans at the game on Saturday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans at the game on Saturday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans at the game on Saturday. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more