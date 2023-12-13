Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The table-topping Spireites and the midtable Pools clash at Victoria Park on Saturday.

We spoke to journalist Joe Ramage, of the Hartlepool Mail, to get the lowdown on Town’s next opponents...

Hartlepool started the season in good form and were right up there - what's happened since?

Chesterfield take on Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It certainly seems like a long time ago since the reverse fixture back in August, doesn’t it? Pools went into that game top of the table and after 10 minutes, at 2-0 up, you were beginning to ask whether they could be the real deal this season. Unfortunately that isn’t the case. Injuries have absolutely played their part - losing Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini in the opening weeks of the season, Dodds for the season and Mancini for at least half, have been catastrophic blows. But they’ve also been without Callum Cooke for over two months as well, albeit he is back now. So it’s been tough. But the crux, really, is that they haven’t been good enough. Defensively they have been awful - something which continues to plague them. They are having to score two’s and three’s just to take a point in games which is simply not sustainable. Again, injuries have played their part in John Askey not being able to field regular line-ups, defensively, but they have still been short of what’s required to be further up the table. There’s only three teams who have conceded more than them this season, all of which are in the bottom four. They have 12 defenders listed on their books - seven who have been brought in since the summer which tells its own story as to where Askey is at with trying to find a solution.

What would be considered a respectable season now? Could they still make the play-offs?

The play-offs have to be the aim, still. While there are a number of reputable clubs in this league Hartlepool, in theory, should always be competing to get out of it, at the right end, if they are at this level. It feels like it may be a stretch, though. An eight point gap, having played a game more, and a tricky Christmas schedule could see them into double digits off the pace by the New Year. They would need to find the form they had for the first six weeks of the season throughout the second half of the campaign which, at this moment, feels unlikely.

Five home defeats and no wins at Victoria Park in the last four - is that down to anything in particular? Why are they struggling at home?It’s an interesting one, and one of concern for Askey. Prior to the defeat to Woking in September, Askey had lost just once at home since being appointed in February and that included several games against League Two’s top teams last season. Since that defeat, however, their home form has dropped off a cliff. The pitch in recent weeks has certainly not helped. It seems to cut up quite easily and looks heavy to play on. But I think there’s also an element of the players wilting a little under the expectation of the home crowd. And yet, when you think about what the Vic can be, in terms of atmosphere and vibrancy, there is a huge amount of apathy which has set in under the current ownership and trajectory of the club over the last 18 months.

What's the mood like among the fans towards manager John Askey?At half-time and 1-0 down to City of Liverpool at the weekend it felt as though it could have been a real turning point. Thankfully, they were able to come out in the second half and do a professional job and turn the tie around. I think, in the main, Askey still has the backing of the majority of supporters - rightly so if my opinion is worth anything. Although he is not immune from criticism when it comes to the teams continuous defensive struggles for example, there’s no doubting his hands have been tied with a lot of things. The injuries have hit him hard and he has had to try and make amends by drafting in month-long loan deals here and there to try and fix things. It’s a difficult one, though, because results always dictate in the end.

What's the latest off-the-field? Is there a takeover brewing?It depends what day of the week it is. Routinely over the course of the last six months there has been plenty of hearsay on the matter, without anything coming to fruition. The one thing which is clear is that current owner Raj Singh wants out. Recently he has been in discussions with the club’s Supporters Trust to seek viable exit strategies as they continue to speak with potential investors and consortiums. The worry is the suggestion that Singh will only continue to fund the club in the short-term. As yet, at least not publicly, that short-term timescale has not been disclosed. But it certainly feels as though we are reaching the endgame of Singh’s tenure.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe - do fans fear their top scorer could be tempted away to the EFL in the January transfer window? Any rumours?If you were a League Two club in need of goals you’d think there would be a lot worse than you can do than to look at him. He’s been terrific and is the main reason Hartlepool are lingering around still in the top half of the table. 15 goals in 23 games across all competitions is a fantastic return at any level and he is enjoying, arguably, the best football of his career on a personal level. I guess the one thing you would say is that he hasn’t produced similar numbers by any stretch in the opportunities he has had in the EFL previously in his career. He’s at an age where he still has enough time to have another shot at it, but that window is closing. As yet there has been no interest. Nevertheless, if he continues over the course of the next month I wouldn’t be surprised if there was by the close of the January window.

Apart from Dieseruvwe, who are the key men to watch out for on Saturday?Cooke has had quite a good season, under the radar. Injury in September ruled him out for two months but he had started the season with a couple of goals and assists. His first start back in the 3-1 win over York last month was one of the best displays I’ve seen from him in a Hartlepool shirt, period. He was superb. So he certainly has the ability to make things happen. Mancini, who Chesterfield saw for around 20 minutes in the reverse fixture, continues to be a miss. Beyond that, David Ferguson, when on his game, is a threat down the left and has put up some decent numbers in terms of assists this season but he has struggled defensively.

How do you think Hartlepool will approach the game?

It’s a difficult one to analyse. In theory you are welcoming the highest scoring team in the country, if I’m not mistaken. So the logic would, perhaps, be one of containment. But given Hartlepool’s defensive record you wouldn’t be confident of them being able to do that. Likewise, if they were to go gung-ho it would leave themselves open to being hit on the break. So it’s a very difficult one to judge how Askey will set up. Chesterfield's threat from set pieces is also a worry and is something I expect them to target given Hartlepool's vulnerability.

Any injuries/suspensions?

Defensively, Hartlepool are still missing a number of players with Dodds out for the season, Alex Lacey and Luke Hendrie out until the New Year and Charlie Seaman unknown as he struggles with a stomach issue. In midfield, Mancini, although he is nearing a return, remains out. Tom Crawford is still a couple of weeks away with an ankle injury. Up front, Josh Umerah was on the bench last week but has been struggling with illness - that should have cleared up fully by the weekend.

Predicted line-up?

