Another international call up for Chesterfield midfielder

One of Chesterfield's young midfielders has earned another international call up.

Joe Rowley has been selected once again by England C, for next month's away clash with Estonia Under 23s.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the non-league representative side in March when he came off the bench against Wales C at Salford City's ground.

Fellow Spireite Laurence Maguire captained England on that occasion, but missed the last couple of games of the season due to a knee issue.

Rowley will travel to Tallinn for the game on 5th June.

He played 25 times in National League action for Town this season, although it was a stop-start campaign until John Sheridan reintroduced the teen to the first team in March.