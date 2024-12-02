Town defeated MK 1-0 at Stadium MK on December 6 2014 in a game which never actually counted.

That was because the FA ordered the tie to be replayed due to Chesterfield fielding an ineligible player.

The Spireites did not have written permission from Wolverhampton Wanderers to allow on-loan defender Georg Margreitter to appear in the match.

In the replayed game – which most likely would never have taken place these days and seen MK awarded the tie – played on 2 January 2015, Chesterfield also won 1-0.

Here we take a look at what happened to the players who started the original tie.

Get more Spireites news on our website every day.

1 . Tommy Lee Lee played every minute of the Spireites' championship-winning 2010/11 season. On 6 November 2017, Lee announced his retirement from football with immediate effect, aged 31, due to a recurring shoulder injury. He moved into coaching at Sheffield Wednesday's junior academy before joining rivals Sheffield United. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Georg Margreitter Georg Margreitter played 13 times for Spireites in 2014 following a loan which certainly left it's mark on this tie. After leaving Wolves he signed for German 2. Bundesliga side FC Nürnberg, before joining Grasshopers. He is currently out of contract. Photo: James Williamson Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Raglan Charlie Raglan signed a new contract extension at the start of the 2015/16 season, before joining Oxford United on loan in Aug 2016. Has was released by Spireities in May 2017, before a successful move to Chelthenham Town. On 3 July 2023, Raglan signed for National League club Oldham Athletic on a two-year deal. Photo: James Williamson Photo Sales