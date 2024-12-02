Sam Clucas made it to the Premier League with Hull City and Swansea City after leaving Chesterfield.Sam Clucas made it to the Premier League with Hull City and Swansea City after leaving Chesterfield.
An academy coach, Premier League stars and a roaring success in Brisbane - Here's what happened to the Chesterfield team who beat MK Dons in an FA Cup tie that never was

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:07 BST
Spireites had to beat MK Dons twice to progress in the FA Cup ten years ago after an admin error.

Town defeated MK 1-0 at Stadium MK on December 6 2014 in a game which never actually counted.

That was because the FA ordered the tie to be replayed due to Chesterfield fielding an ineligible player.

The Spireites did not have written permission from Wolverhampton Wanderers to allow on-loan defender Georg Margreitter to appear in the match.

In the replayed game – which most likely would never have taken place these days and seen MK awarded the tie – played on 2 January 2015, Chesterfield also won 1-0.

Here we take a look at what happened to the players who started the original tie.

Lee played every minute of the Spireites' championship-winning 2010/11 season. On 6 November 2017, Lee announced his retirement from football with immediate effect, aged 31, due to a recurring shoulder injury. He moved into coaching at Sheffield Wednesday's junior academy before joining rivals Sheffield United.

1. Tommy Lee

Georg Margreitter played 13 times for Spireites in 2014 following a loan which certainly left it's mark on this tie. After leaving Wolves he signed for German 2. Bundesliga side FC Nürnberg, before joining Grasshopers. He is currently out of contract.

2. Georg Margreitter

Charlie Raglan signed a new contract extension at the start of the 2015/16 season, before joining Oxford United on loan in Aug 2016. Has was released by Spireities in May 2017, before a successful move to Chelthenham Town. On 3 July 2023, Raglan signed for National League club Oldham Athletic on a two-year deal.

3. Charlie Raglan

Sam Clucas was always destined for better things, and they came his way when he made it in the Premier League with Hull City. Clucas helped guide Chesterfield to the League One play-offs before winning promotion to the Premier League with Hull. Further spells at Swansea City and Stoke City followed. Clucas recently signed for National League side Oldham.

4. Sam Clucas

