Amazing Chesterfield comeback against Hartlepool United is 'massive' win

The Spireites came from 2-0 down after six minutes to win 3-2 in the 95th minute through Tom Naylor’s finish.

After a very poor start, coach Danny Webb praised the lads’ ‘courage’ in an atmosphere that threatened to get uncomfortable early on.

“We can have a laugh and a joke when we win 3-2 but if it 3-2 the other way it would be different emotions,”Webb said.

Jamie Grimes made it 2-2. Picture: Tina Jenner

“Today, fans are leaving entertained, albeit not for the first bit of the game.

“It is great for the lads because there was a bit of anxiety around, it was a bit awkward after going 2-0 down and they could have crumbled, but they didn’t.

“At 2-2 you felt only one team was going to win it. To win it in the last kick of the game in front of the Kop is great for the players because they kept going and showed a lot of courage.

“It is a massive three points especially after the disappointment of Altrincham.

“You look at the scores today and there are teams in a lot worse situations than us. It is certainly game on and we would like to think we are back on track.”

Town are yet to keep a clean sheet and they conceded two more goals here, which will remain a concern for the supporters.

But Webb insists they are working hard and trying to get their first shutout.

He said: “Our goals against is not where we want to be.

“We don’t want to have to score three to win every game.

“I would like to think that today is a nice turning point only because at 2-0 down there was a real courage and strength that came out in the players.

“The manager makes the point that we have gven the ball away in certain games this season in real criminal situations and it leaves the back lads exposed to through-balls. That is not to say anyone at the back has not made defensive mistakes, of course they have, but sometimes if we keep the ball better, if we penetrate with passes when we should, shoot when we should, cross when we should, make good decisions in their half then it does not leave the centre-halves exposed.”

He added: “There is certainly work to be done and sooner rather than later we need to start getting some clean sheets. We are not brushing it under the carpet.”