Former Spireite Tony Brien has passed away, aged 54. Picture: Chesterfield FC.

The Dublin-born defender made 204 appearances, scoring eight goals, for Chesterfield across six years between 1988 and 1994 after signing from Leicester City.

He also played for Rotherham United, West Brom, Mansfield Town, Chester City and Hull City.

He passed away in hospital on Tuesday night.

Brien was signed by then Town manager Paul Hart for £90,000 from the Foxes in December 1988.

Spireites historian, Stuart Basson, said the fee was ‘jaw-dropping’ given Chesterfield’s financial position and because of Brien’s ‘lack of first-team action’ but the supporters soon ‘took Tony to their hearts’.

"For one thing, he smiled, and fans found the idea that he was enjoying the battle that the club was in to be reassuring,” Basson said.

Brien’s performances helped the Blues avoid relegation in the 1988/1989 season and the following year they reached the Fourth Division play-off final at Wembley, losing 1-0 to Cambridge United.

After six years at the club, Brien left to join Rotherham in a swap deal which saw Nicky Law come in the opposite direction.

Unfortunately, Brien was forced to retire aged just 28 because of a degenerative hip injury that had been blighting his career for some time.

After football, Brien worked as a sales representative and spent seven years running a bar in Majorca before returning to England and settling in Hull. He later became a pub manager and also went back into sales and driving.

Before his health sadly declined, Brien still attended Chesterfield matches and would often come and chat to the local press.